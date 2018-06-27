OLD FASHIONED 4TH OF JULY

Join us next Wednesday on the square in downtown Eastland. Kicking off the morning will be the Heroes Parade at 10 am. All kids are welcome to dress up their wagons, bikes, and battery operated vehicles to ride or drive in the parade. Following will be the raising of the flag from the Eastland Volunteer Fire Department and the National Anthem by Laci Hays and Jodi Stewart Perez. We will have FREE Hotdogs at 11 am till they are all gone in front of the courthouse.

