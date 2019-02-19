Hailee Stacy (10) gets around two different Colorado City defenders as she aggressively attacks the basket for the Lady Mavs last Tuesday in their bi-district playoff game in Abilene.
Bailey Browning (25) is open for a easy lay-up in the second half for the Lady Mavs in their game against Colorado
City last Tuesday for bi-district.
Macy McGaha (20) uses her left hand for a lay-up in the second half of the Lady Mavs bi-district game against the Lady Wolves.
Maggie Morton (14) battles down low for a basket in the second half of Eastland’s bi-district game against the Colorado City Lady Wolves last Tuesday in Abilene.
Hannah Jordan (23) dribbles at the top of the key for the Lady Mavs in the first half of their bi-district championship game vs. Colorado City last Tuesday.