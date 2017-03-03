America’s Favorite Old-Fashioned Big Top Circus Is Coming To Town 

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Eastland Lion Club, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s Favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Eastland, TX on Wednesday, March 22nd, to the Eastland High School Football Parking Lot with scheduled performances at 5:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m. come watch the raising of the Big Top, then stay for the free tour.

On circus day, our performers bring the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute performance.

Save money by purchasing your tickets in advance at the following locations: Eastland City Hall, Ken’s Motorcycle Shop, First Financial Bank, Farmers & Merchants Bank,

Eastland Chamber of Commerce, and Kindred Home Health. Prices for advance tickets are $10.00 for adults and $7.00 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12,

children under 2 are always free. On show day tickets will be $13.00 for adults and $8.00 for seniors and children.