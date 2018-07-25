ANNUAL ROAD MAINTENANCE PROJECT BEGINS IN CITIES OF BRECKENRIDGE AND CISCO

BROWNWOOD – Texas Department of Transportation Brownwood District began a sealcoat project July 23 to preserve area highways in Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, Mills, McCulloch, San Saba and Stephens counties.

Northeastern Pavers was awarded the contract for the project, which began in the city of Breckenridge, in Stephens County, on Monday, July 23. This application of a seal coat in Breckenridge is anticipated to be completed in two days.

