Audit Report Suggests Ranger On Right Track To Recovery

By Jason Walston

Ranger City Commission held their monthly meeting on Monday, March 13.

The 2015-2016 audit was presented by Cameron Gully CPA. According to the report, with the current changes and management of the funds Ranger is on a road to recovery from it’s debts. Mr. Gully suggested the city continues it’s current path to keep pressing forward.

