An Opening Reception will be held July 6, 4-7pm for Anna Cowley Ford at Love Oak Pharmacy.

Anna Cowley Ford uses her experience with Chronic Migraine and pain to create work that speaks to larger issues of disability, mental health, and chronic invisible illness.

