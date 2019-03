Eastland County Commissioners Court has a new member following the November 2018 election and retirement of Commissioner Rutledge at the end of the year. The 2019 Commissioners’ Court is presented above: Andy Maxwell, Pct. 1, Martin Gohlke, Pct. 2, County Judge Rex Fields, Ronnie Wilson, Pct. 3, and Robert Rains, Pct. 4.

Photo courtesy of Eastland County Courthouse