Eastland Middle School and High School Band Programs Both Win State Concert Band Titles

The Eastland Band Program experienced an unprecedented level of success this past week when both the middle school and high school bands earned 1st place state concert band titles in their respective classifications.

Each year, middle school bands in class 1C and 2C and high school bands in class 1A-4A submit their UIL concert band recordings into the Outstanding Performance Series (OPS) competition through the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB). This highly competitive contest features judging rounds at the regional, area, and state levels and bands can enter up to two concert selections and one concert march recording per year.

