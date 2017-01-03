Eastland Rotary Club Meets at Love Oak

The Eastland Rotary Club is still having their lunch meetings on Thursdays at Love Oak, hosted by Ben and Heather McNabb. We had a productive meeting

recently with many guests, including Laura Hobbs and Cecil Funderburg. Laura Hobbs is the new Chamber of Commerce official Director. The Chamber

membership is always an important part of drawing new businesses and trying to improve on attracting new potential employers and entrepreneurs to

come to the area. The Rotary Club is proud to be a member and to support the Chamber of Commerce.

We also discussed the fund-raiser for a scholarship program for graduating seniors. Clint Coffee, president, and Makenzie Stone put together the list of

businesses that will be invited to come on the air or just send a note to plug their business LIVE, on the air. Terry Slavens, Owner/Gen. Mgr for KATX, has

donated most generously to the club to pay for scholarships.

December and January students of the month attended the meeting and were honored with plaques to commemorate their accomplishments.

Submitted by Cameron Buck

aka The CamDeeMan