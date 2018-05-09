Eastland Town Hall With Beto O’Rourke and Jenny Lou Leeder

Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who is running for the U.S. Senate, is holding a Town Hall in Eastland, on Saturday, May 12th from 3 to 5 p.m. at 201 W. Main Street, Judge Scott Bailey Event Center in Eastland. He will be joined by Jennie Lou Leeder, who is running for U.S. Congressional District 11. Leeder is a Llano native and a strong supporter of policies that benefit rural Texas.

