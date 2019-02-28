Gorman citizens view an SH 6/ Lubbock St. improvement plan at a TxDOT public meeting Feb. 19 to discuss and give their comments on the estimated $9.5 million project. Improvements in Gorman will be from 0.18 miles north of Crescent St. to the Comanche County Line and include a full reconstruction of the pavement and upgrading of curbs, gutters and sidewalks, among others. The construction contract is estimated to be awarded in Spring of 2020. In conjunction with the proposed SH 6 improvements through Gorman, TxDOT officials mentioned a passing lane project on SH 6 will begin late this year from Dublin to Interstate 20.

Staff photo by Margaret Hetrick