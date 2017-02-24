MAJOR ENHANCEMENT TO EASTLAND’S AIRPORT GOES LIVE

A new high technology state-of-the-art “Automated Weather Observation Station” (AWOS) at the Eastland Municipal Airport is now live and broadcasting real-time local weather information every minute of every day year round. Getting AWOS up and broadcasting has been a collaborative effort by the Eastland Economic Development Corporation, the Eastland Industrial Foundation, and the City of Eastland in conjunction with TxDOT Aviation Department and the Federal Aviation Administration.

