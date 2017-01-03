Outstanding Students Honored at Chamber Banquet

Outstanding EHS Students honored at the 2017 Eastland Chamber Golden Deeds Awards Banquet were: Sierra Wells - 9th Grade Outstanding Student. Sierra is the daughter of Shawn and Tracy Wells; Elijah Castanuela - 10th Grade Outstanding Student. Elijah is the son of John and Paula Castanuela; Skye Hosch - 11th Grade Outstanding Student. Skye is the daughter of David and Marla Foster; and Haley Johnson - 12th Grade Outstanding Student. Haley is the daughter of Brian and Shea Schafer.

