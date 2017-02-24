Rep. Lang Honors Fallen Officers

Texas State Representative Mike Lang has filed HB 1785 relating to naming, upon completion, the new bridge on highway 6 between Moran and Cisco adjacent to Lake Cisco. A portion of Highway 6 was destroyed after flooding occurred sweeping away a large portion of the road due to the lack of proper drainage.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/

.