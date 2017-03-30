Scam Call Reported in Eastland County

The Federal Trade Commission is warning about a telephone call scam in which the caller asks “Can you hear me now?” This call scam has apparently reached Eastland County, as a resident in Gorman reported receiving a call of this nature last night. Thankfully, she had read about such calls that very morning and did not answer the question but hung up the phone immediately. If you answer “Yes” your answer is probably being recorded and the scammers may try to use this as an “agreement” for their own purposes.

FTD gives the following information about this call scam:

“Your phone rings and the caller ID shows a number you don’t know. You answer it anyway and hear, “Can you hear me now?” It’s a pre-recorded robocall – even though it sounds like a real person – and it’s illegal. We’ve heard from hundreds of people who have gotten calls like this.

Here’s what to do if you get a call from someone you don’t recognize asking, “Can you hear me?”:

• Don’t respond, just hang up. If you get a call, don't press 1 to speak to a live operator or any other number to be removed from the list. If you respond in any way, it will probably just lead to more robocalls – and they’re likely to be scams.

• Contact your phone provider. Ask your phone provider what services they provide to block unwanted calls.

• Put your phone number on the Do Not Call registry. Access the registry online or by calling 1-888-382-1222. Callers who don’t respect the Do Not Call rules are more likely to be crooks.

• File a complaint with the FTC. Report the experience online or call 1-877-382-4357.