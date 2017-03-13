Surprise Retirement Party For Billy King

On Sunday, March, 19th at the First Christian Church in Eastland, a Surprise Retirement Party will be given to Billy King. We will have many former coworkers, family, friends and local businesses there. We would like everyone to come and hear some of the comical stuff that has happened and some sad stories. It will be held in the annex from 2 till 4 p.m.. Billy does not know about it and he is not computer knowledgeable. All are invited to come have cake and tell stories about last 23 years. No presents please. Dress comfortable and casual.