TxDOT Awards Contract for 1-20 Reconstruction at Ranger Hill Site

EASTLAND COUNTY – Following a competitive bidding process, the Texas Department of Transportation has awarded a $76,238,256.10 contract to Zachry Construction Corporation of San Antonio for the reconstruction and realignment of Interstate 20 at Ranger Hill in northeastern Eastland County. The contract was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its March 28 meeting. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer and will last approximately three years.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/