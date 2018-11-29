WHO DOESN’T LIKE A TURKEY LEG? The Conrad Hilton Center in Cisco was full of wonderful Thanksgiving food and fellowship Thursday as over 150 people enjoyed the FREE Community Thanksgiving dinner. Wyatt Cummings enjoyed a turkey leg that his father, John, fed to him during the meal. Their father, Dixon Seider, the Conrad Hilton Center curator, was honored to have John, his wife Sara and Wyatt eat with him.

Photo by Sheila McCoy Hickox

