Big City Christmas Lights In Eastland County

Have you ever seen those computerized light shows on some of the homes in the MetroPlex or other big cities? You know; where you park across the street and tune into an unused radio station and watch the lights dance to the music? Well we have an extremely talented person in Gorman that has been putting on a light show for us for several years now. His name is Bill Miears. The light show may be seen at 203 South Fisher St. until January 2nd at dark. Park your car and tune into 88.7 FM. Prepare yourself and your family to be amazed. The best part is that it is absolutely free! The Miear’s are residents of Gorman and have been for many years. They are retired now, but are still active members of the community socially and in business. We are lucky that he has such an interesting hobby.

