The DAC Sewing Circle will hold its Monthly meeting on Monday, August 27 from 9:30 to 4:00 PM. All quilters, artists, and those interested in sewing are welcome to attend. Come by and see us. Visitors are welcome!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/