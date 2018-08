The DAC is having an Alumni & Community fish fry on Saturday, August 11. The menu will be: fish, chicken tenders, beans, potato salad, slaw, hush puppies, delicious desserts, & much more. The price is by donation. The money is used to pay for the building & it’s upkeep.

