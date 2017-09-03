Lone Finalist Named in Gorman ISD Search for Superintendent  

Acting in a special called meeting last night (Wednesday, March 8), the Gorman ISD Board of Trustees named Mr. Mike Winter as Lone finalist for the position of superintendent of the Gorman ISD. Mr. Winter is currently superintendent of the Adrian ISD. The Board must now wait 21 days before they can offer a contract and hire Mr. Winter. A special meeting has been called for Monday, April 3, 2017 for purposes of finalizing a contract and hiring Mr. Winter as superintendent. An actual start date for Mr. Winter to report to the District will be established at that time. Mr. Winter is excited about this opportunity and hopes to report to work as soon as possible after the final hiring is completed.