Maxfield Elementary UIL Results

Maxfield Elementary 2nd through 5th grade students traveled to Lipan on December 6, 2018 to participate in Academic UIL. Seven teams competed in the contest with Gorman earning 2nd place. Congratulations to the following students for the academic excellence in UIL competition. 2nd Grade Chess Invidiual: Kilee Guthery- 2nd Riker Sims -6th Team- 1st Place -Kilee Guthery, Riker Sims, Rylee Lepoma

2nd Grade Oral Reading Carolina Hernandez – 5th Blair Maupin – 6th

2nd Grade Storytelling Hailey Everton – 4th

3rd Grade Chess Carson Johnson – 6th

3rd Grade Music Individual: Colten Laminack – 2nd Savannah Cole – 4th Team: 2nd Place-Jessica Hutson, Savannah Cole, Colten Laminack, Shawn Jones, and Justin Brown

3rd Grade Oral Reading Ty Rainey – 5th

