Keileigh Evans

Our Wildcat of the Week is 1st grade student Keileigh Evans. Keileigh is 6 years old and she is the daughter of David and Skylar Evans. She is the big sister to Presleigh and Marleigh. At school, Keileigh loves writing because “ practicing it is making her a better writer” and she likes science because they just learned that counting rings tells you how old a tree is. She loves to draw. Her favorite book is “Brown Bear”, her favorite movie is “The Land Before Time” and her favorite show is “Vampina”. Her teacher Miss Jacobson says that “ Keileigh goes above and beyond as a student. She gets her work done and loves to help her classmates.” Congratulations Keileigh!!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/