Dedication of Citizen of the Republic of Texas Memorial Markers

Bosque River Chapter Children of the Republic of Texas And Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas The Bosque River Chapter of the Children of the Republic of Texas and the Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas joined on March 25, 2017 to dedicate Citizen of the Republic of Texas memorial markers on the graves of Jacob and Emily Baccus, Peter’s Colony pioneers who are ancestors of 5 members of the CRT and 5 members of DRT and 2 posthumous members of DRT. All 5 CRT members were in attendance as were 4 of the DRT members and 6 other direct descendants. The graves are located in Rowlette Creek Cemetery in Plano.

