Eastland County Retired Teachers Meeting Held

The Eastland County Retired Teachers' Association will meet at Noon on Monday, March 13th at the First United Methodist Church in Cisco. Members are encouraged to donate items for the auction to raise money for Eastland County student scholarships. Baked goods are also accepted.

