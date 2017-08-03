Members of the Picketville Daughters of the Republic of Texas attended the Texas Independence Day Luncheon held at the Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth March 4. The event was hosted by the Frances Cooke VanZandt DRT Chapter. Members attending were Kay Jurecek, Judy Wolfe, Helen Haddock, Billie O'Neal, Barbara Trammell, Nancy Morales, Linda Boose, and Barbara Thompson. Members represented Eastland, Breckenridge, and Haskell.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/