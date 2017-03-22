Retired Teachers Auction/Dinner Adds $1500 To Scholarship Fund

Generosity was prevalent at the Eastland County Retired Teachers meeting on March 13, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church in Cisco. Phyllis Graham and Pat Deitiker prepared and furnished a delicious dinner, for which donations were given to the Scholarship Fund. Retired Teachers generously donated a variety of usable items for the auction. Fred Tucker, ECRTA member; and Lee and Jenny Yaddow of Merkel, were the auctioneers, who were able to elicit excitement in the bidding.

Retirees responded by keeping the bidding high. With Fred and the Yaddows, there was not a dull moment, and it was a fun way to raise money for the Scholarship Fund.

