The Tea Party Patriots of Eastland County enjoyed an informative and thought-provoking presentation by Barbara Harless on Thursday, February 9th at the Myrtle Wilks Community Center in Cisco.

She believes that the answer to stopping governmental overreach will not be found in amending the existing U.S. constitution, but instead in enforcing what it already says.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/