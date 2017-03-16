A. D. Craig Obituary

A. D. Craig, 54, of Coleman, went to be with the Lord March 1, 2017 at Baylor All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth while surrounded by family.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman, with Jonathan Neely officiating. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

He was born Alan Dayle Craig on January 19, 1963 in Eastland to Quillman Edmond “Mickey” Craig and Angela Sue Rodgers Craig. He grew up and attended school at Cross Plains and Ranger. On July 28, 1986, he married Marla Elliott in Eastland. A.D. worked on the Rafter 3 Ranch for 15 years as ranch foreman. He loved the ranching lifestyle and being around horses, cattle, and even learned to herd turtles. He was a member of the Burkett Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed the outdoors. Fishing and carpentry were his hobbies. A.D. attended First United Methodist Church and sang in the Chancel Choir.

Survivors include his wife, Marla Craig of Coleman; three children, Krystal Walraven of Prosper, Kandi Cumba and husband Jarrod of Weatherford, and Kaley Craig of Coleman; two precious grandchildren, Lilith and Luke Alan Cumba of Weatherford; his mother and step-father, Sue and R.L. Stuard of Ranger; one brother, Rodney Craig and wife Liz of Forney; one sister, Roxanne Hudson and husband Jeb of Eastland; one step-brother, Robert Murray and wife Linda of Midland; two uncles, Alan Robinson and wife Deborah of Breckenridge and Jimmie Dell Rodgers and wife Willene of Deer Park; one aunt, Barbara Ann Milam of Watauga; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mickey Craig; his maternal grandparents, Reace and wife Alma Rodgers and Bonnie and husband Walter Ridling; his paternal grandparents, Johnnie and husband Jack Robinson and Quillman “Bucky” Craig.