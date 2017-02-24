Dale Mahaffey Obituary

Dale Mahaffey, 92, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Graveside services are planned for March 11th at 2 p.m. at Eastland Cemetery.

Dale was born September 3, 1924, in Eastland, Texas to Hugh and Clara Mahaffey. He has two sisters, Vaneta Rhodes and

Joyce Bennet, and two brothers, Charles and Ernest, both deceased. He graduated from Eastland High School and then served

in the Merchant Marines during WWll. He married Foye Hart (deceased), September 21, 1946, and had four children;

Lois Ann (Fandrey), James Don, Karen Lynn (Hoffman) (deceased), and Gary Brent. His wife Foye passed away in 1999 and

Dale then married Nell Pierce, who was by his side when he passed.

Dale worked for El Paso Natural Gas for 37 years as an Electronics Engineer. He worked mainly in the Southwest but covered projects

throughout the US. When he retired, he and Foye moved back to Eastland County and over the next several years worked on building a

house on their farm. He attended Lake Leon Baptist Church and talked the pastor, John Taylor, into helping him build the house.

I believe the house was blessed.

Survived by his wife of 17 years, Nell Pierce Mahaffey; daughter Lois Fandrey; sons James and Gary.

Preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Clara Goss Mahaffey; wife Foye Ellen Hart Mahaffey; brothers Charles and Ernest;

daughter Karen Lynn Hoffman.