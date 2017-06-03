Doris Thomas Garrett Obituary

Doris Thomas Garrett, age 87, a long-time resident of Moran, Texas, passed away Monday, February 28, 2017, in an Abilene nursing center. Services were held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in the First Baptist Church of Albany, Texas, with Rev. Jack Clack officiating. Interment followed at Moran Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Parker Funeral Home in Baird, Texas. Doris was born in Silverton, Texas, on April 27, 1929, to Jeff and Lula Parish Thomas. She grew up in Moran, Texas, and graduated from Moran High School in 1946 as the top student of her 28 member class. She was voted “Best All-Around Girl” by the faculty and student body. She attended the University of Texas in Austin. Doris married James Garrett in Moran on September 15, 1951. From this union came five children. Doris found her calling as a mother as well as supporting James in his college studies and professional work. In the late 1970’s she and James purchased the Moran Insurance Agency, and she gladly accepted the challenge of operating this business for the family. Doris was a member of the Moran Amity Club, Eastern Star, and a long-time supporter of the Fort Griffin Fandangle. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Moran. She is remembered as being humble and kind by her friends. When she was called on to do something, she gave her best and did it with a smile. Doris was the type of person you would want on your team! She will be missed the most by her children and her beloved grandchildren who are her legacy. She instilled in them a desire to persevere, was an avid supporter of all their activities, and was undoubtedly their biggest fan. Survivors include her daughters: Delnita (Bert) Jones of Albany; Mary Anna (Sam) Snyder of Moran; Susie (Joe) Clack of Moran; and Gayl (Larry) Brewster of Abilene; 6 grandchildren: Wade Garrett Jones, Brock David Jones, Geoffrey Chase (Brandi) Snyder; Clayton Burke (Amanda) Snyder; Megan Elise Adams, and Austin Garrett (Melissa) Adams; 4 great-grandchildren: Kate Allison Jones, Blake Adam Jones, Cyrus Bleu Snyder, and Madelynn Inez Snyder; a brother, G. C. Thomas (Fern) of Nebraska, a sister-in-law, Ruth Garrett of Granbury, Texas; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, in January of 2016, her son, James Garrett, Jr., in 2006, her parents, 5 brothers, Travis Thomas, Cloteil (Pete) Thomas, A. J. Thomas, Guy Thomas, and Gene Thomas; and 4 sisters, Allene Thomas Durham, Rena Mae Thomas Abadie, Inez Thomas, and Lorea Thomas Kays. The family of Doris would like to suggest memorials in her honor to First Love Day Care, 109 N Main St, Albany, TX 76430, Moran Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 102, Moran, TX 76464, or Virginia’s House and Dr. Goodall’s House, P. O. Box 155, Graham, TX 79450.