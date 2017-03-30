Felipe Bonilla Ramos Obituary

EASTLAND – Felipe Bonilla Ramos, 87 of Eastland, passed away Sunday March 26, 2017 in Eastland. Visitation was held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Eastland City Cemetery.

Felipe was born on September 19, 1929 in Mexico to Jesus Bonilla and Simona Ramos. He married Guadalupe Hernandez in 1951 in Mexico. He was a ranch hand for Bob Carroll for 20 years. He was a member of Iglesia Bautista Church in Eastland.

Survivors include his wife, Guadalupe Bonilla; sons, Ruben Bonilla, Rene Bonilla, and Rojelio Bonilla; daughters, Ofelia Hernandez, Elodia Prieto, Obdulia Sanchez, Maricela Medina, and Olimpa Parra; a brother, Juandedios Bonilla; a sister, Lupe Olivas; 20 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.