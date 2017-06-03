Georgia Anna Marie Bilbrey Obituary

CISCO – Georgia Anna Marie Bilbrey, age 84 of Rising Star, left this earth to dance in Heaven with her late husband Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Care Nursing in Early, TX from natural causes. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Chambers Funeral Home, 203 W. 7th St. Cisco, TX. Graveside services for Georgia will be at 11 am Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Bilbrey Family Farm with a procession from the Funeral Home to the graveside.

Georgia was born, June 4, 1932 in Eric, OK to James and Wilma Lee White. On June 4, 1948 she married Jessie Derrell Bilbrey, Sr. in Dumas, TX. Together they raised 3 children; daughter Angie, and sons, Jesse and Jimmy Dale. She worked in the public eye all her life. She worked as a Manager for Dairy Queen for approx. 20 years, Dry Cleaners in De Leon and sat with the elderly.

People, who knew Georgia, knew of her colorful smile and happy spirit. She and her husband loved to dance and every week you would find them dancing the night away at one of the Senior Citizens’ Dance Halls. Georgia loved life to the fullest. You never knew what she might say or do. She loved her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and her great great-grandkid.

Survivors include her daughter, Angie Honea of Cisco, son Jesse Bilbrey, Jr. and wife Deborah of Rising Star and Jimmy Dale Bilbrey of Cisco, grandsons; Jesse (Trey) Bilbrey, III and wife Jamie of Andrews, Dusty Bilbrey and wife Amber of Rising Star, Ben Honea and wife Shanna of Cisco and Stanon Honea and wife Brianna of Granbury, granddaughters; Pamela Billman and husband Robby of Clifton, Gwen Hollis and fiancé Lonnie Robinet of May, great grandchildren; Dodge Honea, Carter Honea, Kenny Billman, Brandon Billman, Dylan Billman, Dalton Self, Ethan Self, Jesse(Little Jesse) Bilbrey IV, Emily Butler, Treycie Bilbrey, Kinsley Bilbrey, great great-grandchild, Payton Grace Billman, several nieces and nephews and cousins.