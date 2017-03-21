Henry Langseth Obituary

EASTLAND – Henry Langseth, 72 of Eastland, passed away Saturday March 18, 2017 in Ft. Worth. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Eastland.

Henry was born December 24, 1944 in Corpus Christi, TX to Marcus and Ruby Maureen (Wommack) Langseth. He served in the U.S. Army. He earned 3 Master’s degrees and 7 Bachelor degrees. He married Cynthia Dianne Ray on November 4, 1983 in Cisco. He was a Geologist/Engineer for Rainbow Seven Oil & Gas Company in Ranger.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Langseth of Eastland; a son, Eddie Palmer & wife Misty, and their children, Kendra, Donovan, and Kiersten; a daughter, Devonna Palmer Jameson & husband Steve of Center, and their children, Will, Monty, Ryan, & Matthew; a brother, Tom Langseth & wife Stephanie of Austin; and a step-great-grandson, Elijah.