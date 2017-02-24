Hollis J. (Jeff) Pippen Obituary

CISCO- Hollis J. (Jeff) Pippen 102, resident of Cisco, for 99 years went to be with his Lord and Savior in a Lubbock Hospital, February 23, 2017.

Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday February 26, 2017 at Dennis Cemetery in Callahan County officiated by Reverend Bobby Lee

under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home in Cisco, Texas. Family visitation will be Saturday evening 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

He was born Hollis J. Pippen to Neal McCann and Ellison (Drake) Pippen in Dothan, Texas in Eastland County on October 20, 1914 and

did not have a middle name; he just had the initial J. There was a comic strip called “Mutt & Jeff” (1907-1983) and Neal started addressing

his son O’Neal as “Mutt” and Hollis as “Jeff”. The nickname stuck and in later years most just assumed the middle initial was for “Jeff”.

Jeff was a retired farmer, rancher, oil & gas investor. He married Lois Rite (Nelms) on September 21, 1940 in Eastland, Texas.

Jeff was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years. He was also preceded in death by brothers Roy Pippen, Irven Pippen, Clarence Pippen, O’Neal Pippen

who( died at age seven), all of Cisco and sisters Avo Moore of California and Iva Coats of Cisco. He was also preceded in death by numerous nieces and nephews.

Survivors are his nieces: Venita Barnhill, daughter of Roy in Bedford, Texas. Jeanne Lepiane, daughter of Avo, in Yorba Linda, CA.

Patricia King, daughter of Iva, in Fort Worth, Texas. Pat Pippen, daughter of Irven, of San Angelo, Texas. Pansy Hill, daughter of Irven, in Azle, Texas

and Lynne Sander, daughter of Irven, in Lubbock, Texas.

One nephew: N.M. Coats, son of Iva, in Hamilton, Texas. Numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all the care givers at Tanglewood Estates Assisted Living where he resided for the last three years.

The extreme kindness and love shown to Jeff by the staff is greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Dennis Cemetery fund located in First Financial Bank in Moran, Texas.

The address is P.O. Box 218, Moran, Texas 76464.