Homer Henry Hallum Obituary

Homer Henry Hallum, age 82, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Eastland, Texas, on January 29, 1935 to William Adron Hallum and Lucille Honea Hallum.

After serving in the United States Army and receiving an Honorable Discharge, Homer relocated to Odessa, Texas where he met and married his wife of 35 years, Billie Dean Loper. He was a self-employed welder, spending over 60 years in the industry, during which time he was blessed with many dear friends.

In addition to spending time with his family, he loved owning and riding motorcycles, which he did up into his 70s. In his later years he was blessed with his beloved Pomeranian, Gizmo, who was always by his side.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Adron Hallum; mother, Lucille Honea Hallum; brothers, Ronnie Hallum and Bobby Hallum.

Those left to cherish his memory are his former wife and mother of his three children, Billie Hallum of Eastland, Texas; sisters, Vanitta Arnold and husband James of Olden, Texas; Barbara Williams and husband Mickey of Ravia, Oklahoma; daughters, Donna Bird and husband Bill of Eastland, Texas; Elisa (Lisa) Bledsoe and husband Mike of Carbon, Texas; Sarita Weddel and husband Kelly of Odessa, Texas; his grandchildren Kristi Williamson, Justin Williamson, Kirsten Hamrick, Kylin Pena, Chelsey Bledsoe and Malcom Bledsoe; great grandchildren Kimber Britton, Lance Britton, Kyanna Bowles, Nathan Little, Zakkari Williamson, and Liam Pena; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, Eastland, Texas. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. to noon. Graveside services will be held at the Eastland City Cemetery at 2.p.m., and officiated by Pastor, Larry Hood, Church of the Risen Lord, Odessa, Texas.