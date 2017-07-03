Ida Nell "Ike" Fonville Obituary

Ida Nell “Ike” Fonville, 91, passed away peacefully Feb 22, 2017, at home in Granbury, Texas.

She was born near Beaumont, TX on Dec 3, 1925. Ike had 3 brothers and 4 sisters. She was married to Roy A. Fonville, Jr, for 68 years. Their daughter, Jonell Vann, passed away August 2015. Ike and Roy lived many years in Cisco, Texas, before retiring and traveling extensively via RV throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. Ike could sew, knit and quilt beautifully. As a young lady, she sang gospel and country with her sisters in the Herrington Trio, on the radio in Wichita Falls and around Texas. Ike and Roy spent the last 18 years near Lake Amistad, Del Rio where Roy died in March 2016. They will be interred together at Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 1:00 PM.

Survivors: brother Ted Herrington and wife Delores; 18 nieces and nephews and many relatives and friends will miss her! She lived well and loved much.