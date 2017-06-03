Joann Andrea (Abney) Landry Obituary

SURPRISE, AZ - Joann Andrea (Abney) Landry, 68 of Surprise, AZ, passed away Monday, February 20, 2017 in Sun City, AZ.

Services were held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4th at Edwards Funeral Home in Strawn, TX. Burial followed in the Mt. Marion Cemetery.

Mrs. Landry was born on May 31, 1948 in Bastrop, TX to Robert Abney and Roma Lou (Fincher) Abney. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She was a homemaker, and worked in banking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Abney.

Survivors include her husband, Richard S. Brown; two daughters, Kayla Landry, and Deidri Landry Cobb; a brother, David Landry (Lois); sister-in-law, Sharon Abney; and three grandchildren, Holly, Cody, and Keith.