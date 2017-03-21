Johnny Wesley Majors Obituary

Johnny Wesley Majors, age 73, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017 at his home in Gorman.

Services were held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 20, 2017 at the Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel with Denver Rainey officiating. Burial was in Brad Cemetery in Palo Pinto County.

Johnny Wesley Majors was born on February 10, 1944 to Lois Irene and Wesley Lee Majors. Johnny was the oldest of the couple’s three sons. He attended school in Desdemona, where he graduated in 1962. Johnny later married Vicki Nipp on March 1, 1968 in Mineral Wells, Texas. Johnny worked on ranches in the early 70’s. Then in order to support his family, he took a job with Mitchell Gas Services from which he retired after 25 years of service. Johnny finished out his years working for Birdsong & Everton Cattle.

Johnny leaves behind his wife, Vickie Majors of Gorman; three daughters, Cindy Russell and husband, Gary of Dublin, Barbara Fenley and husband, Joe Olvera of Gorman, and Donna Scitern and husband, Scott of

Desdemona; two sons, Donald Majors and wife, Rosie of Gorman and Ronald Majors and wife, Lacy of Carbon; 15 grandchildren, Crystal Parrish, Cody Russell, Jonathon Fenley, Sheldon Fenley, Mathew Majors, Mahalia Majors, Trent Padron, Taw Scitern , Nathan Majors, Gracie Majors, Briar Scitern , Jayci Majors, Keeley Majors, Chazz and Caden Morgansteen; three great grandchildren, Madison and Gracie Russell and Grant Parrish.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.