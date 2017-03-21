Judy Downs Seaberry Obituary

Judy Downs Seaberry returned home on March 17, 2017 after a hard fought battle with aggressive gall bladder cancer.

She was born in Abilene, Texas on May 8, 1945 to Fred and Downs Miller Jordan. Downs and her beloved grandparents raised Judy in the small ranching community of Albany, Texas which became such a part of her heart and soul. After Downs remarried Virgil T. Seaberry, Jr., Eastland, Texas became her home where she made life-long friendships that have grown through the years with class and girlfriend reunions. She graduated from Trinity University in 1967 where she met her lifelong friend and chosen sister, Barbara Knoll. Judy spent the next thirty years in education in Corpus Christi, Texas and the surrounding area. She received her master’s degree in counseling following her passion for people which enriched so many lives. In 1997, she retired; when Barbara retired in 1998, they made their home in Wimberley, Texas. Very involved at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, she served as Dean of Lay Readers and established the Prayer Warriors which she led for sixteen years.

Judy will always be loved - she never knew a stranger. She is survived by lifelong friend, Barbara Knoll; sister, Nancy Seaberry Smith; brother of the heart, Ron Knoll; niece and nephew, April Seaberry-Hickman and John Edward Seaberry; brother-in-law, Stephen Smith; uncle and aunt, Jack and Jane Miller; cousins, Downs Miller Paul, Cope Miller, Kendal Miller Aberg; cousins, Chris Whiddon, Cy Frost, Jim Frost, and John Frost.

A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at the end of March 2017. Memorials for Judy: WAG Rescue (P.O. Box 2603, Wimberley, TX 78676) or Fort Griffin Fandangle (P.O. Box 2017, Albany, TX 76430). For updated service information, please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. Thomason Funeral Home, Wimberley, TX. (512) 847-2226.