Linda Kay Faught Ramsey Obituary

Linda Kay Faught Ramsey of Eastland went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2017. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at River of Life Church 1247 E. Main St. in Eastland, Texas with Marsha Alldredge officiating.

Linda was born February 27, 1949 in Brownfield, Texas to lrlan Otto Faught and Bertha Mae Allen Faught. Later in life she married E.W. (Dub) Ramsey on February 27, 1986; who passed away from earth February 5, 2017.

Linda is survived by her brother and sister, Bill Faught and Georgia Truell. Also by her daughter, son and stepdaughter, Melissa Wilson and husband Billy, Doug Ramsey and wife Jessica, and Pat Perrin and husband Allen. Along with 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Dub Ramsey; stepson, Richard Ramsey, Sr.; 3 brothers, Wayne, Jimmy, and Roger; 4 sisters, Betty, Mary, JoAnn, and Faye; also a grandson, Randy Keith Copeland.

Linda was a woman of many traits. Her belated husband opened many businesses, but she ran Back to the 50’s in Eastland and Burger’s and Pizza Factory in Dublin. She loved gardening and sewing all crafts. Linda was an amazing grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed every moment she got to spend with each of them. She was a very loving mother and wife, and enjoyed spending time with all of her family. She is truly loved and will be dearly missed by many.