Home

Rosa Jean Clark McDowell Obituary

Tue, 03/21/2017 - 10:25 Eastland1
Rosa Jean Clark McDowell

 

EASTLAND - Rosa Jean Clark McDowell, 63 of Eastland, passed away Saturday March 18, 2017 in Ft. Worth.  Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.  Burial  followed in the Eastland City Cemetery.  The family  received friends at the funeral home Monday, 4~6 p.m.

Rosa was born June 17, 1953 in Brady, TX to J.W. and Willa Jean (Jones) Clark.  She was a CNA at Eastland Manor Nursing Home for several years before working as a cook for Northview Development Center for 10 years.  She was a homemaker and a member of the River of Life Church.  She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jimmy Don Anderson; a brother, Michael “J.W.” Clark; and a sister, Bonnie Elaine Williams.

 Survivors include 2 daughters, Marilyn Sue VanWinkle of Ft. Worth, and Misty Lou Bowden of Abilene; 4 sisters, Laura Clark and Karen Clark both of Eastland, Joan Clark of Gorman, and Sharon Stratton of Brady; 2 brothers, Barry Clark of Comanche, and Ben Clark of San Angelo; and 2 grandchildren.

Eastland County Today

215 S. Seaman St. Eastland, Texas 76448 (254) 629-1707