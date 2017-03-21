Rosa Jean Clark McDowell Obituary

EASTLAND - Rosa Jean Clark McDowell, 63 of Eastland, passed away Saturday March 18, 2017 in Ft. Worth. Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Eastland City Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday, 4~6 p.m.

Rosa was born June 17, 1953 in Brady, TX to J.W. and Willa Jean (Jones) Clark. She was a CNA at Eastland Manor Nursing Home for several years before working as a cook for Northview Development Center for 10 years. She was a homemaker and a member of the River of Life Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jimmy Don Anderson; a brother, Michael “J.W.” Clark; and a sister, Bonnie Elaine Williams.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Marilyn Sue VanWinkle of Ft. Worth, and Misty Lou Bowden of Abilene; 4 sisters, Laura Clark and Karen Clark both of Eastland, Joan Clark of Gorman, and Sharon Stratton of Brady; 2 brothers, Barry Clark of Comanche, and Ben Clark of San Angelo; and 2 grandchildren.