Sonny Thompson Obituary

CISCO – Sonny Thompson, age 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on his birthday, March 24, 2017 at the Eastland Hospital.

Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Mitchell Cemetery, Cisco, TX. A visitation was held Sunday from 5-7 pm, March 26 at Chambers Funeral Home, 203 W 7th St. Cisco, TX.

Orlen P. Thompson, known all his life as Sonny, was born in Rocksprings, TX to Raymond Edward and Jewel Dean Baird Thompson. He married Thelma Ruth Owings May 16, 1971 in the Mitchell Baptist Church in Cisco. Sonny was a peanut farmer and a handyman. He attended one year of college at Cisco Jr. College and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Cisco.

Sonny’s greatest joy was his family and helping others. He was able to take a Mission trip with Howard Stovall to the flooded areas in Missouri which he referred to as the most enjoyable and fulfilling time. Sonny also loved kids and being able to help with the children at church.

Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Thelma, two sons; Mikel Edward Thompson and Christopher Shanon Thompson, two brothers; Westley Thompson and Lenard Thompson and one sister, Janice Ledbetter.

Condolences can be made at www.chambersfh.net