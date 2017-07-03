Taylor Grant Davis Obituary

Taylor Grant Davis

October 14, 1992 - March 5, 2017

Memorial services for Taylor Grant Davis, 24, of Lubbock will be held Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lamesa, Texas. Private committal will be held at Dawson County Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Taylor passed away on March 5, 2017 in Lubbock. He was born on October 14, 1992 in Eastland, Texas to Kirk and Denise (Bailey) Davis. He grew up in Eastland and worked at L&H Farms in Welch, Texas for many years. He loved to play his guitar and a video game or two. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Taylor is survived by parents, Kirk and Denise Davis of Midland; sister, Morgan Davis and nephew, Grayson Davis both of Eastland; brother, Hayden Davis of Welch; uncle, Scott Bailey of Lamesa; grandparents, Lloyd and Kay Davis of Welch and Linda Scott of Lamesa; girlfriend Taylor Ballard of Lubbock; a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Delton Bailey and his uncle, Kent Bailey.

Family suggests memorials to a charity of your choice.

