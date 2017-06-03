Virgil Vernon Clark Obitiary

Virgil Vernon Clark, 85, of Rising Star, TX, passed away in Brownwood on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Rising Star with Terry Simmons officiating. Burial followed the service at the Rising Star Cemetery in Rising Star, Texas. The family had a time of visitation from 10:00 – Noon, Saturday at the First Baptist Church prior to the service.

Virgil was born on June 12, 1931 in Rising Star, TX to the Late Herman Dennis and Sally Ethyl Evans-Clark. Virgil married Lillian Eva Walters on November 15, 1956. They celebrated 40 years

together until her passing on August 1, 1997. He worked 32 years as a machine operator in West Texas. Virgil was a veteran and served proudly as a United States Marine. He was a master mason and a member of the First Baptist Church of Rising Star.

Virgil is survived by his son, Joe Clark of Cypress, Texas; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to the Rising Star Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 332 Rising Star, TX 76471.