Zoetta Ruth Struck Obituary

EASTLAND – Zoetta Ruth Struck, age 70 lost her life in an automobile accident February 22, 2017.

Funeral services for Zoetta will be at 10am Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Edwards Funeral Home, 411 South Mulberry, Eastland, TX.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Monday, February 27. Burial will be at Murray Cemetery on HWY6, south of Carbon, TX

Zoetta was born October 14, 1946 in Dallas, TX to Loyd Hogue and RosaEtta Arnold. She married Dewey W. Struck on November 9, 1965

and in November 2015, they renewed their marriage vows to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Zoetta was a member of the VFW Post 4136 Auxiliary and served as a past District 8 President, and past Auxiliary President.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Loyd Hogue and RosaEtta Arnold Williams, twin sons; Larry and Garry Struck, step son-in-law,

Jimmy Huggins, brothers; Kenneth Hogue, Fred Hogue, Johnny Sevier and sister-in-law, Jannette Hogue.

Zoetta is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Dewey W. Struck, daughters; Toni Watkins and husband Steve, Leslie Lewis and husband Mitchell,

Traci Struck and husband Ira Bolyard, and Amy Freitag and husband Bastian, and son, Robert Struck and partner Pam Brown, step daughters;

Peggy Johnson and husband Ronnie and Donna Huggins, step son, Ronald Struck and wife Karen, 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by brothers, Utah Hogue, Danny Arnold, and Loyd Hogue, Jr, and sisters-in-law, Neva Sevier and Kay Hogue.

The family request donations be made to the VFW Post 4136 Auxiliary, (918 Hwy 571) Eastland, TX.