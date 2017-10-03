Ranger City Meeting

Notice is hereby given that a Regular Meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger, Texas, will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 400 West Main Street, Ranger, Texas. The following subjects will be discussed, to wit:

Agenda Item 01: Call to Order- Mayor Pilgrim

Roll Call

Prayer

Pledge of Allegiance to United States Flag

Pledge of Allegiance to Texas Flag

Agenda Item 02: Citizen’s Presentation-At this time, anyone on the list will be allowed to speak on any matter other than personnel matters or matters under litigation, for a length of time not to exceed THREE minutes. No Council/Board discussion or action may take place on a matter until such matter has been placed on an agenda and posted in accordance with law.

Agenda Item 03: Announcements from City Council-Comments may be made by council or staff, BUT NO ACTION TAKEN on the following topics without specific notice. Those items include: Expressions of Thanks, Congratulations or Condolence; Information on Holiday schedules; Recognition of public officials, employees or citizens other than employees or officials whose status may be affected by the council through action; Reminders of community events or announcements involving an imminent threat to the public health and safety of the people of the municipality.

Agenda Item 04: Discuss/Consider: Approval of minutes for the regular meeting on February 13, 2017 - Jamie Steinman, City Secretary

Agenda Item 05: Discuss/Consider the Approval of Monthly Department Reports:

Finance Report- Manager Chad Roberts

Manager Chad Roberts Library Report- Librarian Diana McCullough

Librarian Diana McCullough REDC 4A Report- President Rick Hughes

President Rick Hughes REDC 4B Report- President Steve Gerdes

President Steve Gerdes Municipal Court Report- Judge Tammy Archer

Judge Tammy Archer Fire/EMS Report- Chief Darrel Fox

Chief Darrel Fox Police Department- Chief Brad Sims

Chief Brad Sims Public Works Report- Director Roger Drews

Director Roger Drews Animal Control Report- Connie Hovey

Agenda Item 06: Discuss/Consider: Open and consider awarding a bid on real property owned by the City of Ranger and being .238 acres +/-, Abstract Lot 13 and east 24 feet of Lot 14, Block 2, Byrens-Riddle Addition that was advertised in the Eastland County Today newspaper on February 23, 2017 and March 2, 2017. The Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids. -Chad Roberts, Manager

Agenda Item 07: Discuss/Consider: Approval of second and final reading of ORDINANCE NO. 2017-03-13-A AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS, ADOPTING EXTENDED OPERATING HOURS FOR LAWFULLY PERMITTED SELLERS OF MIXED ALCOHOL BEVERAGES; AUTHORIZING PERMIT AND FEE REQUIREMENTS; PROVIDING A PENALTY CLAUSE, AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS ORDINANCE. – Joe Pilgrim, Mayor and Anthony Sanchez, Citizen

Agenda Item 08: Discuss/Consider: Approval of second and final reading of ORDINANCE NO. 2017-03-13-B AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS, DETAILING THE CROSS CONNECTION AND BACKFLOW PREVENTION PROGRAM, REGULATING CONNECTIONS TO THE CITY'S PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM; AUTHORIZING INSPECTIONS; REQUIRING DISCONNECTION OF ILLICIT CONNECTIONS; PROVIDING FOR NOTICE AND OPPORTUNITY TO DISCONNECT; AUTHORIZING DISCONNECTION FROM WATER SUPPLY; PROVIDING FOR FEES; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF A FINE NOT TO EXCEED TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000) FOR EACH VIOLATION; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. – Roger Drews, Public Works Director

Agenda Item 09: Discuss/Consider: Approval of second and final reading of ORDINANCE NO. 2017-03-13-C AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RANGER, EASTLAND COUNTY, TEXAS, REVIEWING AND RENEWING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES NO. 2011-11-A and 2014-11-10-15 OF THE CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS, TITLED “JUVENILE CURFEW”, PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; CREATING OFFENSES FOR MINORS, PARENTS AND GUARDIANS OF MINORS, AND BUSINESS ESTABLISHMENTS VIOLATING CURFEW REGULATIONS; PROVIDING DEFENSES; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT BY POLICE DEPARTMENT; PROVIDING FOR WAIVER BY THE MUNICIPAL COURT OF JURISDICTION OVER A MINOR WHEN REQUIRED BY THE FAMILY CODE; PROVIDING A PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATIONS; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER CLAUSE AND, PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. – Brad Sims, Police Chief

Agenda Item 10: Discuss/Consider: Approval of the Annual Audit prepared by Cameron Gulley, CPA for the fiscal year of 2015/2016- Joe Pilgrim, Mayor

Agenda Item 11: Discuss: The operation, maintenance and improvements to the Ranger City pool and Willow Park- Joe Pilgrim, Mayor

Agenda Item 12: Discuss/Consider: Consider adoption of a resolution No 2017-03-13-B authorizing application for financial assistance from the Texas Water Development Board; designating certain consultants; and making certain findings in connection therewith.

Agenda Item 13: Discuss/Consider: Adjournment

