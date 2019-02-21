With just seconds left in the game, Bella Mahone hits a lay-up for the 2-point victory over the Gorman Lady Panthers Tuesday evening in Dublin for the first of 2 playoff wins for Ranger last week.

Erin Price (24) of the Lady Bulldogs grabs an important rebound late in the game for Ranger, sealing the bi-district win against Gorman last Tuesday.

Ti Watson (30) battles for the rebound late in the Lady Bulldogs’ game with Gorman last Tuesday for the bi-district championship.

The Ranger Lady Bulldogs hoist their 2nd gold ball as 1A Region 2 Area Champions with a 45-40 victory over Jonesboro last Friday in Dublin.

The Ranger Lady Bulldogs defeated their Eastland County counterpart, the Gorman Lady Panthers, for the 1A Region 2 Bi-District championship.

Kelsie Guthery (12) gets above the Ranger defense for a turn around jumper in the lane in the first quarter of Gorman’s bi-district game against Ranger last Tuesday in Dublin.

Laney Dixon (00) takes a 10-foot jump shot last Tuesday evening in the Lady Panthers’ bi-district matchup with the Lady Bulldogs of Ranger in Dublin.

Briana Landa (left) makes a key steal late in the game for the Lady Panthers in their attempt to tie the game with Ranger last Tuesday in Dublin.

Thu, 02/21/2019 - 12:00am

It’s not very often when two Eastland County basketball teams meet up in the playoffs. But that’s exactly what happened last ...

