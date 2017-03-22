CERRG Leadership Program: Session Six Held in Ranger

Session six for the CERRG Leadership Class was held at the Ranger Library Community Center and focused on two important topics for local leadership: municipal government and utility providers. The class also participated in a team challenge to develop skills in collaboration and analytical thinking. The purpose of the county-wide program is to develop motivated, skilled and effective leaders who will contribute to the future growth and direction of Eastland County.

